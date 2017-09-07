Audio: Allotey Jacobs begs for Mahama

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to immediately intervene over decision to cancel the bauxite mining lease awarded to Exton Cubic Group.

He expressed disgust over the treatment meted out to Exton Cubic Group and Engineers and Planners (E&P) which belongs to Ibrahim Mahama, brother of Ex-President John Mahama.

Exton Cubic Group Limited has threatened legal action over the government’s revocation of its exploration license for bauxite in the Tano Offin Forest reserve.

The Akufo-Addo administration on Monday cancelled the bauxite mining lease awarded to the company.

The Ashanti Regional Minister had sanctioned and prevented the company from carrying out their activity until they produce documents of their mining lease.

The Police through the Atwima Mponua District Chief Executive impounded the equipment belonging to Engineers and Planners, the company which was contracted by Exton Cubic Group, to mine from the forest reserve.

Following the incident, Exton Cubic Group, through its Solicitors AB&M Legal consult, has petitioned the Attorney General and Minister of Justice over the impounded equipment.

But Mr Allotey Jacobs believes there is a ploy by certain individuals to destroy the businesses of local entrepreneurs like Ibrahim Mahama.

According to him, Mr. Mahama became an successful entrepreneur under the erstwhile Kufuor administration thus could not fathom why the current government is moving heaven on earth to collapse his companies.

“It was President J.A Kufour who made up his mind to grow Ghanaian entrepreneurs and Ibrahim to become a top business person in Ghana so, any person who can do well in any field, he will help you and out of it came E&P.

“They (NPP) helped him to reach this level and so I find it hard to understand why government is punishing the innocent man. I’m pleading with Akufo-Addo to intervene as soon as possible” he said on Accra based Peace FM.

