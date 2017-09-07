Alliance Française holds Music Xchange Day concert

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: Alliance Française

Alliance Francaise will on Saturday, September 9 hold a concert dubbed ‘Music Xchange Day’. The project which stems from a deep interest in ethnomusicology is driven by the belief that music can be a powerful vehicle of change.

During the day, there will be drum-making workshops by acclaimed drum makers from the Centre for National Culture in Accra, photo exhibitions, dance workshops and open arts markets for patrons. This is to enable them engage with artists who have been involved in the activities by MXC Ghana.

The concert will see performances from USA-based Ghanaian musician Mohammed Alidu and his Bizung Family Band at the Alliance Francaise Amphitheatre at 7:30pm.

Other groups lined up for the evening include Africana Dance Ensemble, a band from the Akropong School for the Blind and others who have benefited from projects by MXC Ghana.

In 2016, MXC released a compilation album of traditional Ghanaian music featuring a diverse selection of artists and cultural troupes from around the country. The album was sold through a crowd funding campaign aimed at raising funds to support various projects in music education, music therapy and music production in Ghana.

MXC has equally supported the following projects – drum and dance classes for students at the Akropong

School for the Blind, Trinity Yard School and Berekuso Music Project as well as an audio engineering workshop at the Music Department, University of Ghana, Legon.

MUSICXCHANGE GHANA is an international non-profit organization that supports positive change through the power of music and has successfully executed events in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi and Aflao.

Tickets go for ¢25.00 for adults, ¢15.00 for Alliance Francaise students and Cultural Members and free for children under 16.