5th Ghana Garden and Flower Show ends with awards ceremony

The fifth edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show aimed at promoting the country’s horticulture and floriculture has ended in Accra with an awards ceremony.

The closing ceremony of the five-day event organized by the Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) saw the presentation of awards to individuals and organisations for their efforts in beautifying their surroundings.

The categories were the best hotel garden, best hospitality facility garden, best medical facility garden and best private garden.

Other categories included best herbs and spices garden, best factory garden and the best exhibitor booths at the event. Some loyal exhibitors were also presented with awards for supporting the event since its inception.

Held on the theme: “Flower Ghana, Grow Ghana”, the event was also to create the awareness of the prospect of horticulture in promoting socio-economic development, the show also aimed at boosting the country’s tourism sector.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stratcomm Africa, Esther Cobbah, explained that it was their aim to create a pleasing abode for citizens while contributing to national development.

She, therefore, promised to enhance the event by using their expertise to encourage Ghanaians to venture into the horticulture business.

“With the over 100 exhibitors that turned out for the show, we believe that the garden and flower movement would garner some support,” Mrs Cobbah added.

At the event, the headmistress of the Wesley Girls’ Senior High School, Betty Djokoto, commended the organisers of the show for sustaining the programme over the years.

She expressed the hope that the great turnout would engender positive attitudinal change among Ghanaians towards the environment.

Mrs Djokoto added that “the flower industry, apart from the benefits of job creation and good health, assures the contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals summarised as people, prosperity, peace, partnership and planet.”

She, however, stated that such an event should help revive the culture of planting and farming in schools in a way that the students would embrace and take part in it.

Also present at the event were the Ambassador of the Royal Netherlands to Ghana, Ron Strikker and a horticulture and Floriculture expert, Laurentius Aloysius Maria Koop.