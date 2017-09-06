Women were created to ‘chop’ money of guys – Lutterodt

Popular radio and television relationship counsellor Lutterodt in an interview with Kofi TV, monitored by www.ghanaweb.com, has revealed that ‘every woman was created to spend a man’s money’.

According to him, if you are a woman and you still spend money on yourself, then it is a curse.



The ‘emotional fixer’ as he’s fondly called added that women are not supposed to use their money in taking care of themselves.

“If you are a woman and you are not married and you walk in town using your own money to do your hair or use your own money to buy lunch, then it is a curse or the house you come from is not good because women are to spend men’s money”.

Meanwhile, the controversial marriage counselor, George Lutterodt has described comedian Funny Face as “a stupid boy” for subjecting his former wife, Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim to public ridicule.

