Two arrested with counterfeit money

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two (2) persons at Adum a suburb of Kumasi who attempted to distribute fake cedi notes.

The suspects are Dauda Issah 31 years and Osman Issah 30 years.

Ashanti Regional Police PRO ASP Juliana Obeng briefing the media said the two (2) suspects were arrested at their hideout in Adum and had in their possession several fake ten (10) Ghana cedis notes which they intended to distribute into the system since it could easily pass as genuine.

According to ASP Juliana Obeng, a search conducted in their house revealed a machine suspected to be used for production and fourteen (14) bundles of the suspected ten (10) Ghana cedis notes.

“The suspected several fake ten (10) Ghana cedis notes were fourteen (14) bundles amounting to thousand Ghana cedis (1,000GHC). Efforts are being made to arrest their accomplice one Mallam Abdul-Rahaman Sulleman at his hideout in Teachiman or Tamale” she said.

She added that suspects and exhibits are in police custody being prepared for court.