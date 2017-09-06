Thomas Partey is joint top scorer in 2018 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifiers

Thomas Partey netted 3 goals in a sterling performance by the Balck Stars in Congo Tuesday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504697422_302_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is joint top scorer in the Africa 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with four goals after four rounds of matches.

The 24-year-old has competition from Islam Slimani (Algeria) and Farouk Miya (Uganda) who are still involved in the qualifiers.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder’s goals have all come in the double-header against Congo this month.

On Tuesday in Brazzaville, he netted a hat-trick as the Black Stars clobbered the Red Devils 5-1.

Four days earlier, he scored a late equalizer for Ghana to earn a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in the corresponding fixture.

