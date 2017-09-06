Tema West MP suspended

The Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has been handed a six months suspension by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

This website understands the sanction follows his confrontations with the Metropolitan Engineer who was supervising a demolition exercise within his constituency.

The Engineer had been tasked to pull down some structures within his enclave but reports say he allegedly went and attacked the Engineer and prevented the workers as well from carrying out the operations.

The TMA at a meeting Wednesday found the conduct of the Deputy Minister of Trade as inappropriate and suspended him from the assembly.