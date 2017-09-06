Takoradi prostitutes not happy with WAFU organizers

The prostitutes claim that the change in the venue to the Nduom Stadium will affect their ‘business’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504720824_912_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Prostitutes in Takoradi are angry with the organizers of the 2017 WAFU for replacing the Essipong stadium with the Nduom stadium for the competition.

The decision was taken after officials inspected the venue last week following the inadequate facilities at the Essipong Stadium. Checks by the organizers saw them choosing the 10,000 seater Stadium which is the home ground of Ghana premier league side Elmina sharks for the tournament which begins this weekend.

Meanwhile the Cape Coast Sports Stadium have been maintained by the local organizing committee.

But a Takoradi based prostitute who spoke on the grounds of anonymity insists they will demonstrate against the decision of the organizers.

“This is the job we do to for a living and they know it”



“So why did they change the venue because in 2008 we made a lot of profit when Ghana hosted the Africa cup of nations”, she told Prestea based Energy FM

“We were just hoping that this time round,things will go our way so we are very angry with the organizers and we plan to demonstrate against such decision”she added

قالب وردپرس

Comments