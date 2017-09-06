Take heart and be strong – Rashida Black Beauty to Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: Ghbase.com

2017-09-06

Rashida Black Beauty <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504728026_100_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Indeed, what goes around comes around and Rashida Black Beauty is one of the people who could have a good laugh today but she decided to rather encourage Afia Schwarzenegger after news of her sex scandal took over the internet.

It would be recalled that, when Rashida’s ‘housefly’ video leaked on the internet, Afia mocked her and called her all sorts of names like the many Ghanaians who mocked and insulted her as well.

But interestingly, Rashida didn’t mock her when she could have but decided to encourage her.

Read her post below: