Support the Black Stars; we would do greater things – Thomas Partey urges Ghanaians

Black Stars midfield maestro, Thomas Teye Partey, has entreated all Ghanaians to support the Black Stars and not individuals to ensure the progress of the team.

The ruthless Atletico Madrid;s midfielder powered the Black Stars to an emphatic 5-1 victory over the Congolese counterparts when scored his first hat-trick for the national team.

According to Partey, he has more to give the national team but rallied for massive support for the Black Stars team and entreated Ghanaians not to support individuals in the quest to bring honours for Ghana.

“We were focus on our upcoming games, and Ghanaians should expect more from the team and support the team and not only one player because all the players make a team.

“So I plead with them to support the Black Stars of Ghana and I know with their support we would be able to do greater things,” Partey said in a post match interview.

