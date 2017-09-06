Stonebwoy mocked for performing on a ‘plywood’ stage in Belgium

Music of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

2017-09-05

2015 BET Award winner Stonebwoy is being mocked on social media after his performance in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Ghanaian dancehall crooner was spotted on a small sized alleged plywood made stage as he performed to the patrons who trooped in to witness his implausible performance.

Some Ghanaians have expressed dissatisfaction about the multiple award winning singer Stonebwoy who carries the accolade “Global Champion” performing on such a stage which is somehow detrimental to his brand.

His critic’s complained the My Name singer should have at least considered his big brand and not fall for such mediocrity.

He however unleashed one of the best performances so far as patrons cheered him up on stage.

The zylofon Music dancehall act is currently embarking on his Europe tour,preparing for his next show at the Gramercy Theatre in New York on 8th September.

