Stonebowy receives Top Recognition in New York

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste. Stonebwoy was honoured with a citation by Lawyer Jesse Hamilton, a Senator of the 20th District in New York City, United States of America.

It was a recognition of his role in the development of Caribbean music and arts over the years. This was done after the ‘Falling Again‘ act performed at the 50 edition of the New York Caribbean Festival at the Brooklyn Theatre.

He was the only African artiste to share the stage with some high-profiled acts including Stephen Marley and Cocoa Tea at the event popularly referred to as the “Greatest Carnival In North America.”