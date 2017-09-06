SHS Placement: Government deliberately frustrating students – Expert

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

2017-09-06

An Educationist, Samuel Zigah, has advised the Education Ministry to suspend the computerized system in order to curb the nightmare prospective students are facing.

Zigah told Starr News the poor manner in which the computer placement is being handled will deny many students from enjoying the Free SHS program by government.

“My advice is that they should allow people to get their various schools of choice now, then they plan well and start the scholarship next academic year because with this mess a lot of people are going to be denied, the confusion has already been created so in the midst of the confusion it is better to tell the truth than keep on telling lies.

“And at the end of the day, the truth will come out that it has not been well implemented. For me, I like the free SHS but the way things are going a lot of people are going to be denied free SHS because they cannot get access for placement. You would think this is a means to cut of some people from accessing the program because of the funding challenge, which I have spoken about in the past”.

In the last 3 days, Parents seeking to have their wards gain admission into Senior High Schools have reported widespread anomalies with the system.

Accessing postings on the database has been challenging, while in many cases students have either not been placed at all or been sent to schools they never selected. The Education Ministry created a new website and extended the deadline for the registration. But some parents who spoke to Starr News say the extension of the deadline is pointless.