SHS computer placement: Don’t fall prey to fraudsters’ fake forms – GES P.R.O

2017-09-06

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is warning parents not to fall prey to internet cafe operators claiming to have the skill to change the placement of their wards.

The GES says fraudsters have infiltrated the computer school selection placement system, thereby printing doctored first choice placement forms to rip off parents.

According to the service, the scammer’s only doctor, scan and print such forms with first choice schools to take money from parents.

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the GES Cassandra Twum Ampofo points out that all such forms will be readily found out and expelled as soon as they are cross checked with the database of the CSSPS.

Speaking to Host of Ultimate Breakfast Show Lantam Papanko, she said ‘Still some people have taken undue advantage of the process, and so they are scanning. I want to use this opportunity to caution internet cafe operators to be very careful, because when we get hold of you, you will face the law. Because you cannot scan and print placement form for a parent and claim you have gotten the first or second choice for the parent’s child. Because we also have our master list.

‘When they start sending the list to the schools and we realise that, we will check, because you can’t just bring your placement form and we start admission process for you. If we found out that your name is not on our master list, definitely, the candidate will not be admitted’.

She said officials of GES do not even have the power to change placement forms for candidates to be placed in different schools warning parents to be wary of such people.