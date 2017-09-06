Prophet insists Black Stars will qualify for 2018 World Cup

Black Stars have 5 points from 4 games <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504674024_369_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Swedish-based prophet Williams Frimpong has maintained that Ghana will still seal qualification to the 2018 World Cup despite having a rough start to the qualification.

The Black Stars have picked five out of a possible twelve points in their first four opening matches in the qualifiers.

They drew goalless with the Cranes of Uganda in the opening match in Tamale and were later beaten 2-0 in Alexandria, shared the spoils with Congo in Kumasi before whitewashing them 5-1 in the reverse leg in Congo Brazzaville on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cranes of Uganda did the Black Stars a huge favor by defeating Group E leaders Egypt 1-0 last Monday with football fanatics in the country hoping that they will be able to humble the Read Devils last Friday but shocking drew one all to the disappointment of the numerous fan who thronged the Baba Yara sports stadium.

The unfortunate draw jeopardized Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the global showpiece they redeemed their image by whipping Congo 5-1 in the reverse leg on Tuesday, this means that a draw in the game involving Group E leaders Egypt and Uganda in Alexandria will resurrect Ghana’s hope in the qualifiers.

Speaking on Abusua 96.5 FM on Tuesday after the Black Stars 5-1 demolishing exercise over Congo, the man of God maintained his earlier prediction insisting ‘’God has revealed to me that Ghana will qualify for next year’s world Cup’’.

“In my dream what I saw was that after the two games Ghana had won with Egypt losing their game to Uganda.’’

‘’Truly Uganda beat Egypt but Ghana drew 1-1 against Congo in Kumasi and I still stand by what I said that Ghana will qualify for the World Cup’’. He added.

Egypt are leaders in Group E having won their opening two games and a defeat to Uganda.

قالب وردپرس

Comments