Pan-African Television Series – ‘Under 40 CEOs’ set to launch on GHOne TV

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: Awfis Consult

2017-09-06

The show will tell the stories of young African business leaders <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504693825_585_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

‘Under 40 CEOs’ a television series is set to be launched this Friday, 8th September 2017 on GHOne TV

The show which aims at telling the stories of young African business leaders will be aired at 5:30pm and will subsequently run on the same slot on a weekly basis.

Under 40 CEOs seeks to research, celebrate and expose the business leaders of the not-so-distant future and tell the stories of these young business leaders in Africa with a focus on the journey, the process, and their proposed destination.

The host of the show, Mr. FAB says, “We are absolutely excited to be bringing the show to Ghana after 2 years of broadcasting. All metrics garnered from our online streaming indicates that 35% of our viewers are from Ghana. Hence, we know this first season featuring stories of young African business leaders from Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria will inspire and motivate the next generation of business leaders in Ghana.”

The acclaimed television show Under 40 CEOs was launched on TVC Entertainment and TVC News on the 9th of October, 2016 and subsequently launched on Silverbird Television Network on the 13th of January, 2016 and has spotlighted inspiring young business leaders aged 40 and under from Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. Business leaders that have been featured on the show include Adebola Williams of Red Media; Audu Maikori of Chocolate City Group; Noble Igwe of 360 Group; Bola Ray of EIB Networks; Alex Brahm of SMSGH; Oluyomi Ojo of Printivo whilst discovering inspiring CEOs like lawyer Aderemi Oguntoye of Oguntoye and Oguntoye; Senyo Hosi of Ghana Chambers of Bulk Oil Distributors; Farida Bedwei of Logiciel; Ukinebo Dare of Poise; Abiola Adekoya of RMB Stockbrokers and Ade Adegoke of Oando Foundation amongst others.

With over 52 episodes till date, and serial entrepreneur, Familusi Akin Babajide, Mr FAB (39) as the host, Under 40 CEOs has since gone on to inspire and motivate millions of would-be young business leaders across Africa to take action and join in the rebuilding and re-shaping of the African continent. Under 40 CEOs currently reaches an odd 875,000 viewers every week with a social media following of over 90,000 and growing with a cumulative social media content reach of over 7million.

Under 40 CEOs Forum, a live interactive event is an extension of the mother brand Under 40 CEOs, a television show. The forum is a platform featuring a conversation between 3 established young business leaders and 500 young aspiring business leaders. In addition to the 500 young aspiring business leaders at the event an additional targeted audience of 10,000 aspiring young business leaders will be joining in the conversation via Facebook live on www.facebook.com/under40ceosafrica and also on Twitter.