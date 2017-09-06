Obinim and his wife’s romantic dance get church members talking

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: ghpage.com

Bishop and Mrs Obinim on the dance floor

Obinim is the founder of International God’s way Church whiles his wife is a gospel musician who also ministers to support the ministry.

The two have been in the news for all the wrong or the right reasons, whichever way you want to look at it — But admittedly, they look to be a match for each other and even through the thicks, they are still together.

They are a young couple and one will expect them to explore the other side of life.

However, Ghpage.com ‘chanced’ on a video where Obinim and his wife were dancing in church and it’s so cute. The Bishop got on the dance-floor and the wife later joined the action.

Dancing to Joyce Blessing’s rendition at the church, the couple at a point could be seen dancing towards each other and then it got to a point they couldn’t contain the joy and had to embrace romantically—Which set the congregation into some unrestrained excitement.

Watch Bishop Obinim and wife dancing