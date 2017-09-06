Nobody is manipulating Kwesi Appiah -Songoman

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Controversial Sports Broadcaster Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly called ‘Country Songo man’ has stated that politicians and personalities in the Ghanaian football circles have not been manipulating Coach Kwesi Appiah as speculated.

According to him, Mr. Appiah is a tough person who cannot be manipulated in his player-selection.

Speaking on Abusua FM’s Abusua Nkommo hosted by Kwame Adinkra, Songoman said nobody can bully the Ghanaian Coach to select a player to join the Black Stars he believes cannot perform.

‘Kwesi Appiah is a man on his own, nobody dictates for him, he is in charge of the team and cannot be manipulated by anybody. He invites his own players, so if the players do not perform, we have to criticise him, Ghanaians have to put him in check. Nobody instructs him on what to do. We have to point it to him if the Black Stars perform poorly,’ he stated.

An incensed Songoman stated that the performance of players in recent times has retrogressed as compared to the past where they were scoring goals to the satisfaction of Ghanaians.

Songoman indicated that players are not selected on merit saying they would have performed abysmally during their match against Congo if they had not been criticised after their game in Kumasi.

‘Cronyism and nepotism is killing our football industry, good players are mostly shunned, why?. You have to invite players with merit who Ghanaians believe they can score goals. Players should be selected in a truthful manner. We can only build the Black Stars with truthfulness and hard work,’ he said.

He advised the Coach to work on his tactics saying he was not impressed with their performance during the Congo match.

‘Lackadaisical attitude of players must stop, they must put in their best at all times, Ghana cannot be wasting resources on them anyhow,’ he admonished.