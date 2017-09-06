NDC covering their involvement – Ablekuma Central MP

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central constituency, Hon. Ebenezer Nartey has alleged that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has decided to remain silent on the 74 million Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) software scandal because they are covering up their involvement.

According to him, he’s unable to understand the reason behind the minority’s silence after news broke weeks ago that 74 million dollars was used to purchase a software by SSNIT.

The Minority in Parliament in its recent press conference organised Tuesday September 5 accused the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta of single handedly approving a loan of GH¢10million to Mc Dan Shipping Company Limited to finance a contract with COCOBOD.

The Minority however declined to comment about the 74 million dollars SSNIT software scandal on the basis that they were still seeking advice from experts.

This According to the Ablekuma Central MP, is a clear display of a cover up somewhere. He explained the NDC has organised numerous press conferences but in all, declined to talk about the controversial scandal which has been the topic for discussion in the country over the past few weeks.

“The Minority are dodging this SSNIT issue because there are eminent people in NDC who have all been implicated in this Scandal. SSNIT was an avenue where they looted and shared to fund their campaign.”

Speaking to Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Agoo TV’s Yensempa show, the Ablekuma Central Legislator dared the minority to organise a press conference and address issues relating to the SSNIT scandal. He also charged members and communicators of the NDC to make comments about the issue on the various current affairs shows they sit inbecause there seem to be a deliberate ploy to remain silent on the issue.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Nana Kwabena Agyare