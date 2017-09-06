My absence helped Ghana to win against Congo – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has admitted that his absence from Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier clash against Congo in Brazzaville aided the team to win 5-1.

Ghana went into the game without key players, Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, but the team went ahead and won big against the Congolese.

A hat trick from Thomas Partey and a brace from Richmond Boakye-Yiadom destroyed the Red Devils.

And Gyan in an interview with Accra-based Hot FM admitted that his absence helped the team a lot.

“It is true we could have struggled to win if I had played. It is possible that with me, they would have been very defensive but without me, they opened up and that gave us the chance to score five,” he said.

“In Kumasi, they were very defensive with five men at the back when I was in the game. When I was substituted, they opened up and we scored. So my absence really helped the team.

“Even before we started the game in Congo, their skipper asked me whether I will be playing or not. When I told him I won’t play, he was happy. So that lured them to open up and we had our way,” Gyan added.

Ghana’s dream of making it to next year’s World Cup in Russia is still in limbo. The Black Stars have amassed 5 points in four games and they are behind Egypt (9) and Uganda (7).