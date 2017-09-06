Mikki Osei Berko starts new TV talk show this Friday

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

Mikki Osei Berko, popularly referred to as Dada Boat in acting is set to return to our screens again with an exciting satirical talk show dubbed ‘After Hours.’

The show premieres on Friday, 8th September, 2017 on TV3 at 9pm.

The late-night talk and news satire program will focus on a fictional anchorman played by the host, who will satirise and take jabs at personalities, as well as discuss current events news headlines.

Mikki Berko has distinguished himself when it comes to satirical shows in Ghana. Having won several awards in the past, Mikki Osei Berko is expected to serve viewers with an hour of rib-cracking performance.

About Mikki Osei Berko

Mikki Osei Berko is a Ghanaian actor best known for playing ‘Master Richard’ in acclaimed TV series Taxi Driver and Dada Boat in Dada Boat. He is also the executive director of Mediagold Productions.

He worked extensively with Radio Gold until he left in July 2003 to join Happy FM. He later went to Kessben FM and later Adom FM

He is the brain behind Kente Radio, a Pan-African online radio station in the United Kingdom.

‘After Hours’ premieres on Friday, September 8, 2017 on TV3 at 9pm.