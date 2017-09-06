Massive boost for Partey as Diego Simeone extends Atletico contract

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-05

Thomas Partey’s stay at Atletico Madrid has received another boost after head coach Diego Simeone renewed his contract until 2020.

The Ghana international has been a loved disciple of the Argentine tactician and has been emboldened after earning more First Team action.

Simeone was appointed in 2011 and helped Atletico to win the league in 2014, as well as reaching two Champions League finals, both of which ended in defeats by rivals Real Madrid.

“He started his seventh campaign as Atletico manager this season, the coach in La Liga with the most time at the helm of his team, and only Arsene Wenger (at Arsenal) beats him in terms of elite European sides,” said Atletico in a statement.

Simeone, who has won five trophies while Atletico coach, guiding them through arguably their most successful era, renewed his contract to 2020 in 2015, but agreed to a two-year reduction on that in September 2016.