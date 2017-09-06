Mahama lost weight after losing – Mzbel

Former president Mahama and Mzbel <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504720826_590_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Controversial hiplife musician Mzbel has said former president John Mahama lost weight after he lost the December 2016 elections.

She told KOD on the Zone on Wednesday, September 6 that Mahama looked okay even though he had lost weight.

Asked how Mr. Mahama took it when he lost the elections, Mzbel said: “Well, I was very disappointed when NDC lost, President Mahama looked okay although I realized he had lost a lot of weight, he said that was the choice of the people and he was okay with it”.

Mzbel declared support for Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2016 elections and has been a staunch supporter of the party ever since.

قالب وردپرس

Comments