KAIPTC unveils new website

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has redesigned its website to reflect its strategic vision and direction. Fully funded by GIZ, the website now comes with improved features that allow simple and easy navigation for users, enables visitors to read latest information on key activities at the Centre at a glance, and facilitates quick access to KAIPTC’s resources.

The new website meets the informational needs of key stakeholders such as new and potential development and institutional partners, prospective course participants and students, experts and policymakers. Pertinent information about particular courses and academic programmes, research publications on African peace and security and information on critical policy developments related to same are now readily available on the website.

The redesigned site will strengthen KAIPTC’s position in an increasingly competitive African Peace and Security arena. It is part of an overall strategy to increase the visibility of its products and services, and also meet the website standards of an international peacekeeping training Centre.

Some new additions include a fact checker that quickly supplies key facts on KAIPTC’s recent achievements for users who want a quick overview. Recognizing the power and popularity of audio-visual communications, short and crisp videos on KAIPTC’s three focal areas – training, education and research – are also accessible on the homepage.

One distinctive feature of KAIPTC are its world-class facilities. To showcase these and highlight its conducive learning environment and ambience for training and education, a gallery of pictures has been created to satisfy the interests of potential patrons. The gallery features Conference Rooms, Child Play Room for wards of employees, KAIPTC’s 250-capacity auditorium, among others.

Delivering a short address as the Guest Speaker for the official unveiling event, Mrs. Levinia Addae-Mensah, Deputy Director/Programmes Director of the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), expressed her delight over the refreshing look of the website. As the former Director of the Policy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department at KAIPTC, she shared that discussions to redesign the site started some years back whiles she was at the Centre.

She noted that websites are primary sources of information to the outside world and a perceptive window into the operations of an organization. She added that the new site will bolster confidence in the activities of the Centre and spur interests of potential development partners, given the depth of available resources on the site that project the reputable business and achievements of the Centre.

Ms. Nana Odoi, GIZ/KAIPTC Programme Manager and AVM Griffiths Evans, Commandant of KAIPTC, both expressed happiness over the new website, given the year-long processes that led up to its completion. They thanked the joint teams at KAIPTC and GIZ for their hard dedication and commitment to the project.