Jonathan Mensah to captain Ghana in Congo clash

Soccer News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: footballghana.com

2017-09-05

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah will lead the Black Stars on Tuesday when they take on Congo at the Stade Kintele Stadium in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Skipper Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew are not available to play due to injury.

Mensah who made his Ghana debut in 2010 is the most experienced player of the team that travelled to Congo for the game.

The 27-year-old Columbus Crewe guardsman has amassed 59 caps for the Black Stars but this will be the first time he’s been handed such responsibility.

The Black Stars will be hoping to record their win in the World Cup qualification.