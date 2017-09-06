‘Isaac Asiamah knows nothing’ – Songo

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Host of ‘Fire for Fire’ on Multi TV Patrick Osei-Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has questioned the knowledge of Sports minister Issac Asiamah.

According to him, the Minister “knows nothing” when it comes to sports administration in the country.

“He’s the reason why the President will have a problem,” he said Wednesday on Starr Chat with Bola Ray.

“You can’t allow players to walk over you as a minister. The Sports Minister is doing too much talking,” he added.

On the country’s struggles in the ongoing 2018 World Cup Qualifier, he said there are people in “our football administration” who are not supposed to be there.

Not impressed by the Black Stars’ performance against Congo in Kumasi, he said the draw was due to “bad coaching and bad selection.” In his view, the likes of Asamoah Gyan must be expunged from the team to allow for rebuilding.

He added the calculations being done following the Black Stars pulsating victory Tuesday in a reverse fixture against Congo is “nonsense,” adding the qualification to Russia “won’t happen.”