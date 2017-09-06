I’m not shy showing my breasts but I won’t walk around naked – Stephanie Benson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Singer Stephen Benson has for some time now received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians for her choice of clothes, which most often leaves her revealing more flesh.

She is noted for her provocative fashion appeal which includes bare-it-all boobs and low cuts.

Clearly, an unrepentant Stephanie, who recently turned 50 years, is not bothered about the criticisms stating she is comfortable in what she wears.

There were reports claiming the singer said she would not even mind walking around naked. Reacting to the reports, Stephanie Benson, who is a mother of five, refuted the claims stating that she is rather not shy showing her breasts.

“I never said I was going to walk around naked. I was on a television interview with Berla Mundi on GhOne TV talking about breast cancer. I told her it was a medical condition I had to deal with, I had to have life-saving surgeries which included having a mastectomy, the complete removal of my breast tissue and later a reconstruction of breast and nipple. I said I was not shy showing her because I’m not ashamed of my body.

I had performed a dance on a London Theatre stage as Josephine Baker who was the very first black exotic Dancer. Those were my comments…….” she explained.

The singer, who is out with ‘One More’ featuring Samini, further clarified that, “then she asked if I would willingly show her and the world my breast for medical purposes I would be ok with it, and I said I don’t mind. The word Breast Cancer scares people.

“I would want people to know there is life after Cancer….those were my words in response to her questions concerning breast cancer. But my words got misconstrued by some blogs, and they went on to misquote me that I said I was gonna walk around naked. That’s not true’