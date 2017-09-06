Illuminati is using Maame Serwaa to destroy the youth – Evangelist

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: ghpage.com

Kumawood child actress Clara Benson aka Maame Serwaa is the new entrant into the Illuminati kingdom, that’s according to an evangelist called Emmanuel Addai.

According to the evangelist and as gathered by Ghpage.com claims, the child actress is being used by the secret occultic society to destroy the Ghanaian youth—That is, make them disrespect elders and dress provocatively.

The grievous speaking evangelist further stated that she has a demonic ring she flaunts on her finger which was given to her by the occultic kingdom.

The evangelist who looks prepared brought the source of the ring to back his claims.

Interestingly, he claimed some of the signs the actress portrays in public makes it easy to identify her with the occult society.

In the Video, the evangelist is seen affiliating the signs to the ‘secret society group’.

The evangelist also prides himself as the one who exposed Kwaku Manu, Liwin and some of the musicians who also belong to the said secret kingdom.

Watch the Video as the evangelist in his own words ‘exposed’ Maame Serwaa