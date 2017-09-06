I’ll soon kiss McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Vivian Jill – Papa Kumasi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-09-05

play videoPapa Kumasi and Vivian Jill <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504670431_65_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kumawood actor Papa Kumasi has eyed three top actresses he wishes to kiss in a movie before he says goodbye to the world.

The actor speaking on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix shared his first time kissing in a movie.

He described the scene as fun but “I took it as a movie so managed not to prolong it like doing it with my girlfriend”.

The actor and TV host confessed that he once aroused on set after kissing a lady in a movie because he took the action “world cup”.

When asked if the said lady whose kiss made his Mandingo rise was Vivian Jill Lawrence, the actor said no.

Papa Kumasi added that he has not planted a kiss on Jill Lawrence’s lips but he will surely do that very soon. Not only Vivian Jill Lawrence, he also named Nana Am Mcbrown, Matilda Asare, Ellen White and Emelia Brobbey as Kumawood actresses he has eyed.

The old boy of Toase SHS disclosed that he would soon produce his own movie which features all these top stars and that is when everything will happen.

He opined that kissing in a movie is very necessary so the public should not get it wrong when they see such scenes.

Watch Papa Kumasi on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below: