I was disappointed when NDC lost 2016 elections – Mzbel

The Controversial musician openly endorsed the NDC during the 2016 elections. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504729823_657_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly called Mzbel has stated that she was disappointed when the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 general elections to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to her, the President lost weight when the NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (now President) was declared winner of the elections.

Speaking to KOD on the Zone on how the former President John Dramani Mahama accepted news of the electoral defeat, she said ‘Well, I was very disappointed when NDC lost, President Mahama looked okay although I realized he had lost a lot of weight, he said that was the choice of the people and he was okay with it’.

The Controversial musician openly endorsed the NDC during the 2016 elections.

قالب وردپرس

Comments