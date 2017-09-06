I took a loan for my wedding – Afia Schwarzenegger confirms divorce reports

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-06

play videoAfia Schwargenezer and her ex-husband <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504710027_718_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Actress cum comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has finally responded to rumors circulating on various social media about the collapse of her marriage.

Afia Schwarzenegger who got married barely a year ago has posted on her Facebook and Instagram pages that she is single and ready to mingle.

Though she did not mention any particular person in the post, social media followers have suggested that her comment, “Massa get a job and take your eyes off my money” was targeted at her husband.

Her post goes to confirm rumors making rounds that, she was caught in bed with another man by her husband a few days ago.

Well, news broke on Monday, that the actress cum comedienne was caught in bed with another man barely 8months into her marriage by her husband, Mr. Abrokwah, who recorded and subsequently leaked the video of the whole activity.

In the video, Afia is heard screaming and pleading for forgiveness from her husband

“Abrokwah, I beg you, the loan I took for our wedding hasn’t been paid, I beg you” she pleaded.

According to reports, Afia and her husband had a little misunderstanding as all marriages do and the husband left the house to his mothers’, only to return to find his wife in bed with another man.

Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger denied the reports and threatened to sue all media houses who published the story.