I have been single for the past two years – E.L shares painful love experience

2017-09-06

The award winning musician has revealed in an interview with Joy FM that he has been single since the last 2 years and that the reason for him breaking up is because of the long distance relationship with his former girlfriend which sadly failed.

“I am single. Being without a girlfriend for the past two years,” he revealed to Lexis Bill on the Drive Time Show.

E.L also took time to downplay claims that he is a proud and snobbish individual. He reveals that the main reason why most fans think so about him is because he is a reserved persons.