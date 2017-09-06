I got upset by the negativity – Funny Face apologises

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Comedian, Funny Face has rendered an unqualified apology for what he describes as immature response to supposed claims made by his ex-wife about his potentials in bed and the fact that he was an irresponsible man.

Several platforms early this week reported that the ex-wife of the comedian has said he lasted only two minutes in bed; reason why she cheated on him while they were married.

Funny Face in a response to the supposed claims by his ex-wife denied that he was a one minute man and said asked people who were trolling him to bring their sisters and girlfriends to try him. The comedian indicated that he was a responsible husband adding that he bought a car worth five hundred million old Ghana cedis for his wife.

But upon several days of thinking through his actions in the media, the comedian has come out to apologise for his action and whatever he said against his wife.

In a post on Facebook, he said “Good morning Ghana, I’m truly sorry and I would like to apologize for everything that has been going on. Ive been silent regarding this issue for a while and I won’t deny that I overreacted due to the negative things that were being said about me,I still should have kept my cool composure regarding this issue like I have done all this while and ignored the negativity surrounding all this, but I’m just a normal human being who makes mistakes like everyone else. Once again I’m truly sorry… Please forgive me.. !!”.