I bought my ex-wife a GHC50,000 car – Funny Face

The controversy between Funny Face and his ex-wife has taken a turn after the latter revealed that Funny Face could not last more than 2 minutes in bed.

In a sharp rebuttal, Funny Face recorded a video to redeem ‘damaged’ image and shared it on Facebook for the whole world to see.

In a video, Funny Face bragged about buying a GHC50,000 car for the ex-wife and making her the financial controller over all his projects.

“…today, am irresponsible, yet I bought you a five hundred million car. Today am irresponsible, yet I placed you as the financial controller of all the Funny Face projects.”

