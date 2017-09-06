Gyan pays for Black Stars chartered flight to Accra

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan paid for a chartered flight to carry the team from Brazzaville to Accra after their 5-1 thumping of Congo in a World Cup qualifier.

A management member, Wilfred Osei told Joy Sports, Gyan’s gesture was needed after the Sports Ministry canceled an initial arrangement at the 11th hour.



The arrangement was put together to help players get to Accra by late Tuesday evening for onward travels to their various bases in Europe for the resumption of club football duties.

The players had been given a September 7 deadline for their return, but government’s eventual resolution of the challenge would have seen the players arrive in Europe on September 8 and getting punished subsequently.

On Monday, GFA Communications Director, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, confirmed to reporters that a chartered flight had been secured to bring the players back to Ghana after the match in Brazzaville but it emerged on Tuesday after the match that the government had failed to get the flight.

Asamoah Gyan, thus, stepped in and helped to resolve the situation.



The Turkey-based forward did not play the match due to injury, but he chose to fly with the team and support the players and he must have been proud of the display.

Ghana demolished Congo 5-1, thanks to a Thomas Partey hat trick and brace from in-form striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom