Gyan commends Black Stars for massive Congo win

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, was full of admiration for his team mates as they romped to a 5-1 win over Congo Brazzaville on Tuesday in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Gyan could not play due to a groin injury but he travelled with the team to Brazzaville and watched as Thomas Partey and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored on the day to give Kwesi Appiah a second win of his second tenure in charge of the team.

Gyan said that the players ticked the right boxes and they were a huge improvement on the display in the 1-1 draw last Friday.

“This time, we were tactically disciplined and we were very composed. Everyone moved the right way and the display was unlike the first match in Kumasi.

That day, we could not convert our chances and we made mistakes. People saw that we put our chances away in this second match and that was the difference.

Everything worked well for us and we deserved the victory. The performance was one of the best I had seen in a long time and I am very happy with the result.”

Ghana now has 5 points with two matches left in the qualifying series.

