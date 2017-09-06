Gyan charters private jet for Black Stars team to Accra

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-09-06

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan came to the rescue of the Black Stars team by chartering a private jet <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504733421_643_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan came to the rescue of the Black Stars team by chartering a private jet to fly the players to Accra en-route to their foreign clubs to avoid sanctions after government failed to fulfil its initial agreement.

The Black Stars, who put up a magical display to defeat Congo 5-1 in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers Tuesday, were facing another long journey back home through commercial routes to Accra.

With their onward journeys to start in Accra and the possibility of returning to their clubs by Friday which could draw fines on the players and also possible loss of their starting places, Gyan intervened to spend his own money to rescue his team-mates.

The 31-year-old is battling a groin but defied all odds to travel with the team to Brazzaville knowing very well that his presence will be a spring in the step of his team mates.

If Gyan had not intervened, players would have gone on a commercial flight and will arrive in Ghana on Thursday despite having played the game on Tuesday afternoon.

Top players like Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid, Afriyie Acquah of Torino and Richmond Boakye Yiadom of Red Star Belgrade who had until GMT 14;00 to report back to their clubs on Thursday were seen visibly worried as it’s the start of the season and any sign of indiscipline could affect them at club level.

This is the second time the skipper of the team is saving the face of government as the first one happened in the USA during a friendly.