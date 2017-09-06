Govt being Petty – Murtala

Former Member of Parliament for Nanton, Hon. Murtala Mohammed has described government’s revocation of Exton Cubic Group’s mining contract as being petty.

According to him, the government earlier indicated that the Group had no license to do prospecting for bauxite at Nyinahin, so he was therefore shocked to see that the minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu reveal they had revoked the license of the Exton Cubic Group.

Murtala Mohammed explained that all the actions taken by the government are petty because they have made it clearly evident that this whole issue is about Ibrahim Mahama being brother of former President Mahama.

“This is petty! It is about Ibrahim. It is not about Exton Cubic Group,” he said on Agoo Tv‘s Yensempa Show.

According to him, he could not phathom why the ministry and the minister were still keeping the ceased machines.

He further added that the group had revealed that they had sent a letter to the ministry of justice to know the basis on which the ministry were still keeping their machines but the ministry has not replied till date.

The Former legislator stated emphatically that he had no interest in anything related to Ibrahim Mahama but he cautioned government to be careful of an imminent judgement debt because of the way it is handling this issue.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Nana Kwabena Agyare