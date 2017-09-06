God should take away Ebony’s talent to restore her sense of decency – Lutterodt

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-06

play videoCounselor George Lutterodt

Controversial counselor George Lutterodt has said that he prays God takes away Ebony’s talent in order to restore her sense of decorum.

According to the counselor, the Dancehall artist has lost her sense of decency to fame and that makes her a disgrace to all women.

“Ebony is a disgrace to femininity and I am doubting if her father is still married to her mother,” he said.

The relationship expert said, unlike comedy which demands one to communicate their acts through gestures and appearance, music is about the voice thus he does not understand why ebony will go naked all in the name of exhibiting talent.

“Music is about the voice, so where does she stand to go nude and naked exposing herself” he quizzed.

According to him, the spirit of fornication has taken over this generation and that is what is making Ebony’s nudity sell.

“Ebony’s behavior clearly shows that there’s no mother at home but if truly Ebony belongs to a family that there are women, then they should rise up because she is a disgrace, this will not take her anywhere,” he added.

The counselor appealed to Ebony’s father who doubles as her manager to remarry if he is single because Ebony needs a woman in her life.

“It is difficult when a man is raising a girl, he may not understand her chemistry, so I think her father should re-marry, Ebony needs a woman in her life,” he said.