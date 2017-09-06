Ghanaians should forgive me – Funny Face

Funny Face and his ex-wife <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504695626_843_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian Comedian, Funny Face born Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng has apologized to Ghanaians for his reaction to comments made by her ex-wife, Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim.

The woman in response to claims she was engaged in extra marital relationship which resulted in their separation, alleged that Funny Face was weak in bed and it took a miracle for him to last up to two minutes.

According to her, she had was enduring the marriage when she was supposed to be enjoying it and all attempts to have her husband treat himself of premature ejaculation yielded no results.

In a sharp rebuttal, Funny Face claimed he was man enough and could last longer than alleged.

He was quoted as having made other claims which saw him being trolled on social media about his ability to perform his conjugal duties.

On his facebook page on Wednesday morning, he said apologized for some of the comments saying he over reacted.

“I’m truly sorry and I would like to apologize for everything that has been going on. I’ve been silent regarding this issue for a while and I won’t deny that I overreacted due to the negative things that were being said about me, I still should have kept my cool composure regarding this issue like I have done all this while and ignored the negativity surrounding all this, but I’m just a normal human being who makes mistakes like everyone else. Once again I’m truly sorry… Please forgive me..”

