Ghanaians lambast Afia Schwar over alleged sex tape

Comedienne and television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has come under severe trolling by Ghanaians after she published a post on Facebook, as an indirect response to her alleged sex tape.

Ghanaians who are active followers of her Facebook page lambasted her for the caption to the semi-nude picture she posted on Facebook.

Her post seemed to be directed at no one in particular but the caption suggested otherwise.

‘I am single…ready to date your father! Nice breast, nice ass, not for broke men…Massa get a job and take ur eyes off my money’

This Facebook post opened the floodgates of trolling as Ghanaians trooped into her comments section to admonish her.

Macbeth Kusi Gh – “Is a disgrace to have a mother like her, always on delays neck with that gay guy friend of yours,”

Eunice Frimpomaa – “Aaah ba dat ur leaked video b4 u became a star ,de one u were at de bathhouse no na de boobs are lying down how come is now standing. pls u hv got to answer”

Hajia Zainab – “What makes u different from Rashida n Christabel? Yet u described them with unpleasant words”.

“Has Owusu Bempah’s prophecy that your marriage wasn’t going to last come to pass? I’m saddened by the turn out of events if indeed it’s true it’s over between you two”, another commenter wrote.

A still video was recently leaked online regarding the comedienne’s extra-marital affairs with another man other than her husband.

