Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan hails teammates after heavy Congo win

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

2017-09-06

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has hailed his international teammates following their resounding 5-1 win over Congo Brazzaville in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who suffered a muscle injury during the 1-1 stalemate in the first leg, traveled with the team to Brazzaville despite the setback.

But the iconic captain was left impressed with the performance of his teammates as they rattled five goals past their Congolese counterpart.

“First of all, I would like to thank the whole playing body for their performance. It wasn’t easy. We had a terrible week after the draw at home in Kumasi,” he said

“Everybody was disappointed with our performance .But the performance the boys showed today is one f the best I have seen in recent times.

‘We kept our composure, everybody was more focused on the game and it was different game altogether.

“Personally, I am very happy although I didn’t play, I had to join the guys and support them and at the end of the day, we won.

“I would like to thank everybody, the staff, those who were behind the team through the struggles. I am very happy for this victory.”