Funny Face was not mature for marriage – Counselor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: abrantepa.com

2017-09-06

In the midst of rants by Funny Face, with respect to his unsuccessful marriage, relationship counselor, Rev. George Cyril Lutterodt asserts that the actor was not mature for union, a reason it hit the rock.

Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, as known in private life, broke up with his wife, Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, in 2016, and has since stated that he went through torture, wishing he never got married.

“What I’ve been through is worse than killing. I didn’t do my homework well before marrying her. Big buttocks and ass and hips pushed me into marrying her,” he said in an interview with Akwasi Aboagye.

After news of his statement went viral, the ex-wife was reported to have rebutted that Funny Face’s sexual weakness denied their marriage the joy it needed. The purported comment attracted a reply many have described as “childish”.

“Lol I guess all da men… U were sleeping with too. Are 2 mins. Hahaha my sister try harder… This is cheap!” he said in a video shared on social media.

Speaking to Abrantepa on Radio Univers’ Brunch2Lunch, Tuesday, Counselor Lutterodt described Funny Face’s comments as infantile.

He posited that Funny Face was not mature for marriage and his utterances after the breakup are indications that he is hurt.

“When Funny Face decided to get married, the first thing I told him was that he was not ready for marriage so he shouldn’t try it. They were not ready for marriage. Funny Face’s career was now taking off, and if your career is taking off, you do not marry. You prepare towards marriage” he noted adding that, he [Lutterodt] knew the marriage will not work.

Counselor Lutterodt further mentioned that Funny Face needs counseling to overcome the pains he may be experiencing.