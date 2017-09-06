Funny Face apologizes over ‘two minutes reactions’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Popular comedian Funny Face, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has apologized to Ghanaians over comments made after a publication indicating that his ex- wife left him because he could not last two minutes in bed went viral.

Funny Face’s ex -wife has however refuted the “two- minutes in bed” claims.

The comedian in a Facebook post-Wednesday, explained that although he should not have not reacted, he is a human being who makes mistake just like any other person.

Below is the Facebook post:

Good morning Ghana,

I’m truly sorry and I would like to apologize for everything that has been going on.

I’ve been silent regarding this issue for a while and I won’t deny that I overreacted due to the negative things that were being said about me, I still should have kept my cool composure regarding this issue like I have done all this while and ignored the negativity surrounding all this, but I’m just a normal human being who makes mistakes like everyone else.

Once again I’m truly sorry… Please forgive me.. !!