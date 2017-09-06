Funny Face apologizes for ranting over failed marriage

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Comedian Funny Face, has rendered an apology to the general public for his recent rants about his ex-wife.

In a Facebook post he made on 6th September, 2017, Funny Face admitted he overreacted to issues concerning his failed marriage.

“Good morning Ghana,



I’m truly sorry and I would like to apologize for everything that has been going on. Ive been silent regarding this issue for a while and I won’t deny that I overreacted due to the negative things that were being said about me,I still should have kept my cool composure regarding this issue like I have done all this while and ignored the negativity surrounding all this, but I’m just a normal human being who makes mistakes like everyone else. Once again I’m truly sorry… Please forgive me…!!” he posted.

Funny Face, few days ago, said in a radio interview on Neat FM that his ex-wife had cheated on him several times and that he rushed into getting married to her without really knowing her.

Funny Face added that it was the woman’s big buttocks and curvy hips that got him attracted to her.

The comedian and actor later went on social media to respond to a ‘spoof’ story that had reported that his ex-wife had left him because he was suffering from premature ejaculation.

Funny Face (real name Benson Ohene Oduro Boateng) got married to Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim in 2014 and got divorced in 2016.