Fidelity Bank engages customers on digitisation

Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden

The wind of digitisation is blowing rapidly through all aspects of business in the world and banking is no exception.

As a bank that believes in transforming and finding enviable means to serve its customers, Fidelity Bank, Ghana’s largest privately owned bank has organized a forum to interact and sensitize its corporate clients.

Under the theme “Creating awareness through digitization”, the event housed over 50 Corporate and Investment Banking clients in a 2-hour discussion and learning session.

The Trade & Transaction Banking team sensitized participants on the need to jump on to the digital wagon in order to cash-in on the numerous gains for their working cycles.

Clients were given hands on experience on key digital banking products including an upgraded corporate internet banking platform, a robust internet banking system that has a wide array of reporting and payment tools (bulk uploads, H2H connection, ACH, GIS, etc.).

According to the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden, the forum was organized after the bank successfully enhanced its corporate electronic channels. “Fidelity Bank embraces change and believes in adapting to new trends to serving customers. As such, we organized this forum to keep our clients informed and educated on our digital channels upgraded with maximum security to speed up processes and add more convenience to their daily transactions.”

Mr. Baiden added that embracing technological change and being innovative is the only way to keep up with customers’ needs.

“Our clients are key to our survival as a business entity and we will always go the extra mile to keep them updated with new trends in serving them,” he said.

A new Collections Management System which is a dynamic collections tool that offers convenience for establishing collection agreements with schools, airlines, hospitals and government agencies was also introduced to clients. Others include Point of Sale (POS) and Trade options.

Fidelity Bank was issued its universal banking license on June 28, 2006, making Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, the 22nd bank to be licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the new Banking Act, 2004 (Act 673).

The Bank was also authorized by the Bank of Ghana to undertake Agency Banking in 2013.

Fidelity Bank is the 2015 Bank of the year and was adjudged the Most Socially Responsible Bank in Ghana for two consecutive years. The Bank was also named the Bank of the year, 2016 by the Banker’s Publication, promoted by the Financial Times of London.

Fidelity Bank was also adjudged the Bank of the year 2016 at the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Finance African Banking Awards.