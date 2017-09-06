Fans urge Kwesi Appiah to ditch Gyan and Ayew brothers

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Following the Black Stars’ 5-1 annihilation of Congo, some football fans are calling on Coach Kwesi Appiah to desist from calling skipper Asamoah Gyan, Andre and Jordan Ayew into the team.

The Black Stars recovered from a shambolic display on Friday to put up a five-star performance against Congo without the trio and some football fans believe that should mark the end of three players in the Black Stars.

Gyan who was with the team in Congo played no part in the game due to a groin injury he sustained in the first leg that was played at the Baba Yara Stadium. A thigh injury and a stomach upset prevented Dede and Jordan respectively from traveling with the squad to Congo.

The depleted squad, however, produced an excellent performance which has thrown doubts about the importance of the three players to the team.

Ghana is still third with 5 points and have increased their goal tally to six with two more games to play against Uganda in October and Egypt in November.

Gyan and Dede captaincy issue

The struggle for the captaincy of Black Stars is one that has developed deep cracks in the team. Sources close to the team indicate that factions have developed in the team with Gyan and Dede being the leaders of their respective factions.

Some Ghanaians are of the view that the disunity between Gyan and his deputy is derailing the success of the team hence the need for them to be axed.

Jordan’s Inconsistency

Jordan Ayew was tipped by many including his dad to be one of the walls of the team but since making his debut in 2010, the striker is yet to meet the expectations that greeted his arrival in the team.

He is one player that typifies inconsistency and profligacy, analysts have said. The Swansea forward has constantly been criticized for his poor showing and lackadaisical attitude.

His call-ups to the national team have often been questioned and people now believe that Kwesi Appiah should give Jordan’s place to a new player.