Ebony’s music career will not exceed five years – Nana Frimpong Ziega

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

2017-09-06

Ebony Reigns

“In the chest of a woman is not only an extension of the breast and a feeble heart, but a strong desire to hold and use power!”, as posited by the late Efo Kodjo Mawugbe in his play book christened, “In The Chest of a Woman”. Therefore, women as part of God’s creation are suppose to be unique and possess a strong character to effect positive changes in the areas where they operate.

Therefore, some entertainment critics especially Nana Frimpong Ziega of Kessben FM in Kumasi become upset when a Ghanaian lady decides to change the status quo in the name of showbiz with her prime focus to be in the news through dubious means as Ebony Reigns has similar perception.

Born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns is the most talked about musician in our showbiz industry as the days unfolds not because she consistently use her brains to do something significant to help build a better Ghana but in a more negative and erotic way.

Nana Frimpong Ziega, one of the highly opinionated entertainment critics in Kumasi and doubles as panelist of “Entertainment Cirkle” on Kumasi based Kessben Fm has posited that Ebony Reigns career will never transcend five years if she’s to continue with her current explicit lifestyle.

“I don’t see Ebony’s music career going beyond five years. The same explicit character caused the downfall of Mzbel, therefore, Ebony will suffer from the same fate”, he stated.

Truly, Nana Frimpong Ziega apologized on the show not to be like Prophet Amos in the Christian Bible who prophesy doom. However, if Ebony Reigns is to continue with this kind of erotic behaviour, she will fade away from the system like ECG’s prepaid!

To him, Ebony Reigns don’t have anything good to offer apart from displaying her body spare parts and explicit content through music. Thus, the lyrical content in her songs is having negative impact on her followers. Simply put, Ebony Reigns mostly tells Ghanaian ladies to seek for “sponsors” in order to better their lives.