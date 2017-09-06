Don’t write things as if you have a problem with content analysis – Adom-Otchere tells Manasseh

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom Otchere has called to question the capability of ace broadcaster, Manasseh Azure Awuni, in making meaning of things he writes on social media.

Adom Otchere, during the Tuesday, September 5th edition of his show lambasted Manasseh Azure over some comments the latter made on his Facebook wall.

Manasseh Azure on Saturday, September 2, 2017, took to his Facebook wall to question why Paul Adom Otchere was sending a press statement issued by the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) to media houses, a post which appeared to suggest that the television personality was doing the bidding of Jospong Group of Companies.

“Why is Paul Adom Otchere sending the GJA press statement to media houses? I know his closeness with Jospong, but not the GJA!” the post read.

His comments did not settle down well with the Good Evening Ghana show host who spent close to 40 minutes to express his displeasure on the show.

In disbelief, Paul Adom Otchere quizzed, “you don’t know my closeness with GJA?” Referring to the ace Journalist as “Opana”, Adom Otchere stressed “I am a member of GJA, a bonafide member of GJA, maybe not a member in good standing but I am a member of GJA and you are asking that you don’t know my closeness, whats the meaning of that? What kind of desperation is that?”

An obviously angry, Adom Otchere continued “you will expose your cerebral limitations and cerebral weaknesses in this way. When you want to be an investigative journalist, you have to engage with the literature. Lift the flag high. Don’t be writing things as if you have a problem with content analysis. This is the brand that you have inherited.”

Joy FM’s senior journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has in the past two weeks embarked on a series of investigative assignments that has revealed some damning reports on contracts involving Jospong.

Last week, JoyNews reported that a contract awarded by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in 2016, for the procurement of one million waste bins and disposable bin liners has been inflated by at least 130 million Ghana Cedis.

In a separate report this week, JoyNews investigations have revealed, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development single-sourced a 98-million-cedi spraying contract to eleven companies belonging to the Jospong Group of Companies in 2015.

Following this, the GJA released a statement cautioning Journalists and media houses to be cautious in its reportage not to defame businesses especially local entrepreneurs. It is the same release that Manasseh stated in his post that Adom Otchere was circulating to media houses.

“Let’s do a content analysis, let any communication professor take the content of the thing and show me where in the letter there is something wrong. The media commission were saying that on the surface there is no problem with the matter but they can see a sinister motive. The GJA disclosed in their opening paragraph that they are responding to things that are happening currently” a fuming Adom Otchere exclaimed.