Don’t blame me for Ghana’s inability to qualify for World Cup – Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister, Honourable Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, says he remains blameless if the Black Stars is unable to secure qualification to next year football showpiece in Russia.

The Black Stars chances of qualifying to next year’s World Cup remains very slim having accumulated five points from four matches played so far thrilling group leaders Egypt with four points.

Many Ghanaians have lashed out of the former Sports Minister for Ghana’s sluggish start in the qualifiers during his reign at the Ministry as the Stars are on the verge of elimination.

“Anything can happen with few matches to end the qualifiers and it’s beyond football that we can qualifier for the World Cup, but I can not be blamed because I am not part of the playing body.

“Some people have asserted that I didn’t handle things well during the start of the qualifier but am not a coach neither the chairman of the management committee. So we should take politics out of football and look at things technical,” Honourable Vanderpuye said.

Ghana currently lies third in Group E with five points, whilst Egypt occupies top spot with nine points, followed by Uganda with seven points. Congo lie bottom of the group with just a point.

